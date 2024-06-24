30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
16. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers are just the team to keep a close eye on this offseason. They have so much to do with this roster. They have a star of the future eventually coming in Matvei Michkov (whenever he’s able to come from Russia. This team has a weird collection of veterans on the roster that doesn't always mesh with what John Tortorella is trying to do. This team also failed to hold onto a playoff spot despite surprisingly being in one for most of the season. There’s a dearth of talent here, but there’s definitely something.
Which is why we’re expecting a monster move from the City of Brotherly Love this offseason. What bigger move could they make than trading the assistant captain? Sure, a Cam Atkinson move is likely coming eventually, and Travis Yost of TSN says the Flyers have a deal in place with the Ottawa Senators, but we don’t know the details yet.
We don’t think that would be a deal involving Travis Konecny, as that’s probably some kind of swap of draft picks to allow the Flyers to move into the top 10, but that would hardly be the last move the Flyers make. They want to get younger. Konecny is going into the final year of his deal, so the Flyers need to either re-sign him or move him.
Danny Briere says that he wants Konecny there for a long time, but we’ve been there with this GM talk before. The Flyers are looking at a 27-year-old who can get them a huge return.