30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
18. Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders
The New York Islanders seem like a team that could use upgrades up and down the lineup. Outside of goalie, the Islanders need something just about everywhere. Their better players are getting older and older. Their stars are slowly leaving their primes. Their young players are requiring bigger and bigger contracts, and Noah Dobson is next. The Islanders only have $5 million in cap space this offseason. So, who do we think might move?
Good luck figuring that out. Despite his advanced age, Lou Lamoriello is still Fort Knox when it comes to information. Nothing is coming out of Long Island. Still, we can use common sense to say that Kyle Palmieri makes sense as a trade piece.
The 33-year-old sniper quietly had a bounce-back season after three mediocre years on the Island. He once again hit the 30-goal threshold, helping the Islanders reach the playoffs again. With one more year on his deal and a $5 million cap hit, this might be the time to maximize the asset.
The Islanders really just need to clear some space. Palmieri has value again after a few years as a forgotten asset. He showed this season that he was still an offensive contributor in the right situation. He can also stay healthy. A team will give the Islanders something for him.