30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
2. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
Goalies are the headline stealers on the trade market this season. That’s because there are zero goalies available in free agency that would make a team excited to start the season with them as a starter. So, we look at the trade market, which is pretty fluid. Let’s start with the big fish: Juuse Saros.
Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz has been open that he doesn’t have to trade his star goalie, but he could. He’s mentioned the New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald by name as someone who’s asked him what it would cost to get Saros.
The Predators are in an interesting position with one of the best goaltending prospects in the world available to them. Yaroslav Askarov was fantastic in the AHL last season, and he is ready to take the NHL by storm. At any point, he could become one of the best goalies in the league. The former first-round pick had a .911 save percentage with Milwaukee this season.
Meanwhile, Saros is going into the last year of his deal. If the Predators don’t re-sign him or figure out a trade, they could lose him for nothing. We don’t think Trotz will let it get there, as Saros is still incredible (despite a slightly down season), but the clock is ticking. No goalie trade has been made yet, so we don’t foresee Saros being the first, but it makes all the sense in the world for Saros to be one of the goalies traded, and he’d probably get the biggest return.