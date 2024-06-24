30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
23. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
We already covered how the Vegas Golden Knights like to make moves in the offseason to sell high on their players. Shea Theodore might be one of those players this offseason. He’s going into the final year of his contract, and he has a pretty easily digestible $5.2 million cap hit.
Many say that Theodore’s pedestrian postseason was going to spell the end of his Vegas tenure. He went pointless in their first-round loss to the Dallas Stars. He had a bad stretch in the final 10 games of the season when the Knights were desperately fighting for playoff positioning. It definitely wasn’t a great look, but he was literally incredible before that.
He finished the season with 42 points in 47 games. That would be good over a full season, but it's impressive that he was almost a point-per-game defenseman. A team would love to have him on their roster.
Any team would be in on Theodore, who is still just 28 years old. He is an incredible second defenseman, but he could be a team’s number one in the right situation. A team might be willing to trade for Theodore and give him a massive extension to lock him up. We saw with Filip Hronek what these types of defensemen cost. The Knights can’t afford to give him that massive deal after giving one to Noah Hanifin. So, it makes sense to find him a home that would.