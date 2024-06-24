30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
24. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets
So, like, what are the Winnipeg Jets going to this offseason? They gave it their all last season, but they ran out of steam at the worst time. Despite leading the Central Division for most of the season, that lost steam caused them to fall to second place when the playoffs came. That gave them a matchup with the star-studded Colorado Avalanche, who pretty easily dispatched them in five games.
Now, they have an expensive roster with a ton of free agents in a strange market with a new head coach after Rick Bowness’ retirement. The Jets have eight forwards who are going into the final year of their contract and another four who are set to become free agents this offseason (including trade acquisitions Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli).
This team has major decisions to make about the future. They did make a commitment to winning when they signed Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele, but a lot can change in a year. Now, with so many assets staring free agency in the face, they need to make some moves to recoup assets before they lose them for nothing.
Possibly the biggest is Nikolaj Ehlers. The 28-year-old hit 61 points, just three points from his career high. He scored 25 goals, with every single one coming at even strength. He wasn’t a power-play merchant. Ehlers showed he could score at 5v5. A team will look at that production and salivate. The Jets need assets for the future, and Ehlers is a route to that this offseason.