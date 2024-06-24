30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
25. David Savard, Montreal Canadiens
We’ve talked about the Montreal Canadiens primary goal this offseason. They want to get what they can for some of their veterans while they still hold value. David Savard actually makes the most sense in a trade sense. Defensemen and goalies are at their peak value, as so many teams need both. They already traded their goalie depth, getting two draft picks for Jake Allen from the New Jersey Devils.
Savard would be next on the list of assets to sell high on. He’s going into the final year of his deal at a very reasonable $3.5 million cap hit. On top of that, he’s only owed $2.8 million in actual salary and bonus. That’s not bad at all, and a team would love to take that on.
Teams were trying to get Savard at the trade deadline, but nothing came of it. That’s likely due to the price the Canadiens put on him for more than a year of his services.
The Canadiens will likely ask for a lesser return, and more teams will get involved since it’s the offseason, which will likely raise the proposed return. That makes this a very likely deal to happen, maybe sooner rather than later.