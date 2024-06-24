30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
3. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
This is the name we’ll probably hear the most about. Since the Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 7 of the first round in overtime to the Boston Bruins, we’ve heard Mitch Marner trade rumors. It didn’t help that David Pastrnak absolutely torched Marner on the series-winning goal, and now that’s the prevailing scene Maple Leafs fans remember.
The Leafs have already made changes, firing Sheldon Keefe and hiring Craig Berube as head coach. Berube brings Stanley Cup-winning experience, even if that hasn’t worked out in the past. However, it’s the roster that will likely see major changes. Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi both really hit their stride toward the end of the season, but they were both signed to one-year deals, meaning they will be free agents.
The Maple Leafs have a little over $18 million in cap space, but they have to sign multiple defensemen, a goalie or two, and a few forwards. They have to rely on quantity if they keep the roster as is. However, if they trade Marner and his close-to-$11 million cap hit, even if they don’t get an equal return, the freedom they get might be worth it.
While Marner is getting a lot of hate, this is a superstar forward who has scored 100 points already and has been in the conversation for the Selke Trophy in previous seasons. He also needs a new contract, as his ends in 2025, but whatever team that trades for him likely has plans to give him that long-term deal. This could be a trade that breaks the internet.