30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
30. Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas tried a bunch of different things last season to upgrade this roster around Sidney Crosby. He re-signed Tristan Jarry, signed a ton of players in free agency (including long-term deals for defenseman Ryan Graves and forward Noel Acciari), and traded for Reilly Smith. Do any of these moves shake the foundation of the team? Well, in the long run, it might.
Despite the additions and Crosby’s MVP-level season, the Penguins missed the playoffs again. The additions didn’t play well, including Graves who has five more seasons left. Jarry had a bad season and might actually get traded if things fall into place. Smith had just 13 goals despite scoring twice as many last season.
Now, the Penguins are looking to get out of this deal just a year after acquiring Smith for a third-round pick. If that’s what the Penguins spent on him, he must be worth even less this season. Would a team take a chance on Smith for a fourth or fifth-round pick? He does have a pedigree, and he adds depth scoring in his best years.
This sounds like the right move. The Penguins get the flexibility to build the right pieces around Sid the Kid, and another team can take a chance on Smith finding his scoring stroke again.