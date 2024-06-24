30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
4. Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras is very similar to Marner in the criticism he receives, but it’s very different for two reasons. One, Anaheim is nowhere close to the market scrutiny that comes from Toronto. And Zegras hasn’t been nearly as productive as Marner in his career.
Zegras is, however, a superstar. He was on the cover of the NHL EA Sports video game. He’s been a star at the All-Star Game. The way he plays the game has many waiting for the highlights. He’s this young, spry superstar who can produce at a high level when placed in the right situation.
It appears the Ducks aren’t the best situation for Zegras anymore. He had a tumultuous salary negotiation last offseason, and then he was terrible this past season. He played just 31 games and only had 15 points. This is after back-to-back 60-point seasons. The 23-year-old should be growing from here, but he took four steps back.
Will a team be able to get Zegras for a relatively low return due to the issues we’ve laid out? Do the Ducks want to count their losses and lick their wounds on their once-promising star? This is just one down season. A team might get a star if they pull the trigger on Zegras.