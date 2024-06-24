30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
5. Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
We are back to the goalies. Former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark was reportedly almost traded during the season. He reportedly blocked a trade near the deadline, deciding to stay with the Boston Bruins. Depending on who was on the other side of the trade, it might make sense that Ullmark said no. Even though Jeremy Swayman (who needs a contract this offseason) has taken over as a starter, Ullmark still had a chance at a championship. If he was going to the Kings or Devils, that likelihood was much lower.
So now, about three months later, Ullmark is one of the most prevalent and likely rumors this offseason. Ullmark needs a new contract, as he only has one year left on the deal he originally signed with the Bruins after leaving the Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins have to make a decision, and they could use the cap space that comes with his deal.
The return is also a key indicator for any trade. Teams might be willing to give up their first-round pick or more for Ullmark. Teams REALLY need a goalie this offseason, but there are a few good ones available.
Ullmark feels like he could be the first player from his position traded this offseason. The Bruins don’t care about precedence or public perception. They will make a deal when it makes sense, and it’s a bonus if it ends a distraction.