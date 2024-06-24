30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
7. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues
The St. Louis Blues are an interesting team this offseason. They let go of their head coach Craig Berube during the season and hired the interim Drew Bannister. They have a flawed roster with multiple overpaid veterans, especially on defense. They would love to trade Nick Leddy, Torey Krug, or Justin Faulk, but there is still a lot of years and decent money on all those contracts.
So, the Blues are going to look at some of the other pieces on the roster to move. They aren’t moving their most valuable pieces like Jordan Kyrou or Robert Thomas, but they are open to trading Pavel Buchnevich. He’s still relatively young (29 years old) and he has some proof of concept.
Buchnevich has 206 points combined over the past three years since he was traded from the Rangers to the Blues. He’s honestly been underrated for how good he was for a middling St. Louis team. He’s been exactly as advertised.
This might not be the biggest move on paper, but it might be one of the most impactful moves. Buchnevich could really turn a team from a contender to a champion.