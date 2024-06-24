30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
8. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets
This one has been picking up steam as of late. The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to change the very fabric of that franchise after Don Waddell took over as GM. They’ve let Pascal Vincent go as the interim head coach, putting them behind the eight-ball in terms of finding their next head coach. Just about everyone has already hired their coach, but the Blue Jackets are just starting their search.
While they go after a coach, they also need to fix this roster. There is a ton of talent here, with veteran stars like Johnny Gaudreau, Zach Werenski, and Boone Jenner, and young future stars like Adam Fantilli, David Jiricek, and Kent Johnson. Then, there’s Patrik Laine.
Laine is a former 44-goal scorer who hasn’t had the same scoring touch since he was traded to Columbus. He was originally the centerpiece of the deal that sent Pierre Luc-Dubois to the Winnipeg Jets. PLD has been traded two other times, including this week to the Washington Capitals. Laine, meanwhile, spent most of last season in the NHL Player’s Assistance Program.
It’s been reported that Laine has asked Waddell to give him a fresh start somewhere else. It’s easier said than done since he still has a contract that pays him $8.7 million per season. Still, his talent will help him find a new home. Whether Columbus retains salary or takes back a bad contract, someone will make this work.