30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
9. Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club
This one doesn’t have many rumors surrounding it, but the situation in Utah is quite strange. All of these players signed up to play in Arizona, The state income tax rate is double in Utah than it is in Arizona (although they are both remarkably low compared to other states). Still, a star like Clayton Keller has to be looking at this situation, where his job just up and moved despite him making a commitment to the team and Arizona.
There hasn’t been word that Keller is upset. He’s saying all the right things, even though he hasn’t said much. Is Keller a big enough star to market to a new market? He’s 25 years old, and he’s coming off a 76-point season. This is a fantastic player, but Utah is looking to make a splash. You know how it goes; a team has to spend big to buy big.
We can absolutely see a Keller-for-superstar swap. Who would that superstar be? The word on the street is the Utah team is looking to go “big-game hunting” this offseason. Many believe they would be looking to trade their plethora of draft picks (they have seven in the first three rounds of the NHL Draft both this year and next) or sign a big free agent. However, a one-for-one trade makes sense.
Keller might not be the star that leaves Utah, but if he is, Utah can get a transformative piece in return. They might go after a huge name that will sell jerseys, or they could try to get a slightly young star who could be the man of the future (Shane Wright maybe?).