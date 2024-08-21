30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
10. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Who really won the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs last season? Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP, but was that just a product of comfortability? Honestly, that vote itself should be why lists like this exist. Patrick Mahomes got a ton of statistics, like leading the Chiefs in rushing along with more than 300 yards passing, but the defense is the reason that game went to overtime and eventually why they won.
The star of that defense is Chris Jones. He missed the first game of last season due to a contract dispute, but he was back with the Chiefs by Week 2. We’ll let you guess what happened that first week.
Jones plays a position where he doesn’t get a ton of stats, but he absolutely destroys the opposing offensive game plan. He recorded two QB hits in the Super Bowl and added four tackles. That’s impressive from a DT position.
If Jones is able to match his 2022 stats (especially the 15.5 sacks), there’s a legit chance that he could get some play in the MVP conversation. Of course, Mahomes will always be in that conversation, so it’s hard to compete with the best player in the game, but Jones should not be ignored. He was phenomenal last year, and he will continue to be the key to game plans across the league.