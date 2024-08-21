30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
12. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Another superstar player falling outside the top 10, but this is such a strange Dallas Cowboys offseason, and it’s hard to believe they will do better in the regular season than they did last season. So much went right in Big D, including a career year from both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, a record-breaking season from Daron Bland (five interceptions returned for a touchdown), and they had a fantastic defense under Dan Quinn. Well, Bland is unlikely to repeat that insane number, Lamb is skipping the offseason in a contract dispute, Prescott’s contract issue is going to be the narrative of the season, and Quinn is now coaching in Washington.
Still, this is Micah Parsons. He’s one of the great pass-rushers of this era. He’s on a Hall of Fame trajectory. There are no “down” years on this guy’s resume.
Parsons gets a little bit better each season, adding a half of a sack in his first three years. He finished last season with 14 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits. He’s in the backfield on every play, wreaking havoc for offenses across football.
Parsons has already been in the MVP conversation, finishing eighth in 2022. He had much better turnover numbers that season, recovering three fumbles (including one he took back for a touchdown), and forced three fumbles. Parsons would need to repeat that combined with his extended sacks and QB hits to get into the conversation. Or, he could just break the sack record, but he’s pretty far from that at this point.