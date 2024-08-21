30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
13. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Sticking in the NFC East, Brown is another player who received a 2022 MVP vote. Of course, that was the season where he broke out in a big way, helping really solidify that offense. He put up just under 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns while the Eagles were one of the best teams in the league. Jalen Hurts was third in the MVP voting that season. We’ll just say he used the Tush Push to get ahead of his teammate.
This season, the news out of Philadelphia isn’t great. There are rumors that there is still a divide between Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni. Dominating despite the negativity surrounding the team is the exact kind of narrative that would propel A.J. Brown. It would still be hard for Brown to overcome the hype around Hurts, but there is one thing that would help him.
Enter Kenny Pickett. The former Steelers quarterback was dumped to Philly after they brought in Russell Wilson. Pickett had fallen out of favor across the board, both in the locker room and with the fanbase. So, it makes sense he was sent for peanuts to another team (across the state no-less).
If Brown is able to put up similar numbers with Kenny Pickett, he should be in the MVP conversation. That seems like a pretty simple concept. Whether Hurts gets injured or the fractured relationship takes a nasty turn, Brown is the constant for this Eagles offense. With Saquon Barkley in the backfield, Brown could put up even crazier numbers.