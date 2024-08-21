30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
14. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
This one might seem a little crazy on paper, but let’s take a look at some of the facts. Sam LaPorta looked like the reincarnation of Rob Gronkowski last season. He seemingly took Travis Kelce’s place as the top tight end in the league. He was a rookie!
Now, the Detroit Lions have legit Super Bowl aspirations. They have a lot more eyes on them, which can be a good thing or a bad thing. With Dan Campbell as this team’s head coach, we feel they handle expectations just fine. LaPorta won’t care too much about the added pressure, and it might even make him better.
He was a matchup nightmare all last season, leading to a wild stat line of 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb had more touchdowns last season. Again, LaPorta was a rookie on an offense with plenty of other options.
If LaPorta can start to hit those traditionally great stat lines, like 1,200 yards and 100 receptions, to go with double-digit touchdowns, could he be in the MVP conversation? He’s playing a position that doesn’t get a ton of love, but if he’s that much better than the next guy on the list, he should get some MVP votes.