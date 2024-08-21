30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
15. Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
This one might come off as a surprise, but to win the narrative award that is the MVP, there has to be a story. With Devon Witherspoon, the story is a player who took a massive step forward and becomes the best cornerback in the NFL. We saw some hints at it in 2023. The rookie made the Pro Bowl despite Seattle missing the playoffs. He deserved it, showing why he was a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft.
This season, he’s already taking a leadership role and we haven’t even played games that count yet. He’s been vocal and active in everything at Seahawks training camp. That type of leadership is what this team needs with a new head coach.
And that brings us to why Witherspoon could be in this conversation. Mike McDaniel, one of the great defensive minds in the NFL, is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He’s changed a lot of what the Seahawks do already, and the team seems to be reacting very well. Witherspoon is looking to take over as the best player on this team, and if he does, that will get him into a new echelon.
McDaniel’s new defense, mixed with Witherspoon becoming one of the most talented cornerbacks in the league, will help the Seahawks become a contender in the NFC West. While everyone is talking about the 49ers and the Rams as an outsider, the Seahawks can surprise everyone on the backs of this defense and Witherspoon.