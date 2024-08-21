30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
17. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Well, speak of the devil, at least that’s what they are calling Saquon Barkley in New York. The Giants let their best player walk (yes, we know Dexter Lawrence exists), and he signed with their rival just down I-95 South. When we learned that Barkley was signing a deal with the Eagles, the immediate reaction was jaw-dropping, but not for the reason it should be.
This should have the rest of the NFL very worried. While we talk about worries surrounding the relationship between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, it probably doesn’t matter. The Eagles had a terrible season in 2023 compared to expectations. They started as the best team in the league, and they finished as the most disappointing. After starting off 5-0, a loss to the lowly New York Jets and Zach Wilson showcased the holes on the team.
Listen, this is nothing against D’Andre Swift, but putting Barkley in this backfield is going to make this entire offense better. Hurts will have more time to make plays. A.J. Brown and DeVanta Smith will be open more often. The offensive line will have more time to react to defensive lines. Barkley keeps everyone honest.
Barkley could have the biggest impact of any free agent in the league. That includes names like Kirk Cousins and Calvin Ridley. Barkley makes this offense one of the best, if not the best in the NFL. When one person makes that kind of an impact, well, they are the MVP.