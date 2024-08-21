30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
18. Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Back to the defense, Kyle Hamilton had a coming-out party in 2023. Gone are the days when safeties ruled the league, with the likes of Ed Reed, Rodney Harrison, Sean Taylor, and John Lynch making massive impacts on every defensive play. However, Kyle Hamilton shows what today’s safety can be, and it could change the game entirely.
Hamilton is this defensive hybrid that can’t conform to one position. There truly is no player like him in the NFL. He has this ability to change speeds and direction on a dime. He can be anywhere the team needs him to be in seemingly a second or two. He hits hard and he hits fast.
Being used like a Swiss army knife is why he could find himself in the MVP conversation. Hamilton can rush the passer as well as he can be a ball hawk. Last year, Hamilton intercepted four passes, recorded three sacks, forced a fumble, deflected 13 passes, and even scored a touchdown. Add into that 81 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, it shows a player who truly can do everything on the defensive side.
Hamilton is one of the great players in the league, and it boggles the mind that he didn’t see himself further in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year last season. The Ravens aren’t the Ravens without him.