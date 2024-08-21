30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
22. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson is on the cusp. He showed a ton of promise last year, putting together some impressive numbers. He has more sacks, finishing the season with 11.5. He was in the backfield all the time, doubling his QB hits and adding 14 total tackles for loss. Hutchinson looks like a superstar in the making. Again, he’s on the cusp.
While all of this is exciting, this isn’t nearly enough to get into the MVP conversation. However, Hutchinson’s ability to dominate on passing plays gives us an idea he could push his stats up a notch. Imagine if even a third of those QB hits were sacks. That would have given him 22 sacks on the season.
That type of number for a very good Detroit Lions team should get him in the MVP conversation. The Lions' prolific offense should give him plenty of opportunities to rush the passer. If the Lions put together multiple double-digit leads, Hutchinson could go full throttle toward the QB.
Hutchinson has all the talent to become an all-time pass rusher. His sack numbers are decent but not great, but we’re seeing a player who will eventually become great. It just seems inevitable at this point. The Lions also added DJ Reader in the middle, which will take some pressure off Hutchinson. He should see fewer double teams with so many offensive linemen focusing on the middle of the line.