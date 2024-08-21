30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
25. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers?
We’ve spoken about narrative quite a bit in this article, but there haven’t been many, if any, players who were talked about as much as Brandon Aiyuk. He was the headline on hundreds of articles, dozens of podcasts, and studio shows every day for the past six weeks. He’s been tied to a few different places, and he’s called his shot, ending a possible trade to the New England Patriots. Now, it seems like he’s going to get a deal done with the 49ers, but this situation remains fluid.
Wherever he goes, analysts and voters will be watching. Whatever he does at his next stop, there will be more eyes and more scrutiny than any other wide receiver in the league. No matter what anyone thinks about how Aiyuk has gone about this negotiation, if he delivers, it will be undeniable.
All those eyes on Aiyuk will showcase all the good he does on the field. While he will still face all the scrutiny, and every mistake will be magnified to the tenth degree, everything he does well will get just as much coverage. We’re all paying attention, and that could lead to great things.
Imagine Aiyuk crushes it, whether it be with the 49ers or the Steelers (or any other team). Imagine he puts up career numbers and leads the league in receiving. He absolutely has all the tools to make that happen. We expect him to thrive with the new-found pressure.