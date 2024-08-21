30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
26. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mike Evans remains one of the most underrated players in the history of sports. We said what we said. Evans is the most consistent player in football. He continued to deliver at the highest level no matter what is in front of him. Do you think Tom Brady wins that extra Super Bowl without Evans? Do you think Baker Mayfield revitalizes his career without Evans? Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stay relevant without this man in the lineup?
Think about it. The Bucs are probably one of the worst teams in the NFC without Evans last season. He posted more than 1,200 yards and led the league with 13 receiving touchdowns.
We know about his consistency. He has a world-record 10-straight seasons with more than 1,000 yards, his only 10 seasons in the league. He’s recorded 10+ touchdowns in five of those seasons. Evans is making amazing plays no matter who his starting quarterback is (even if that sometimes means he gives away something that isn’t his).
For Evans to get into the MVP conversation is pretty simple: the Bucs just have to be great. Yes, as we learned with the erroneous “Brock Purdy MVP” campaign last season, quarterbacks get all the credit. However, CMC ultimately was the man with the MVP votes. The same will happen with Evans. The chatter will be about the great Bucs who are winning the NFC South again. And it will lead to a focus on Evans and his career achievements and why he deserves so much more than he’s gotten, which could lead to an overcompensation by giving him the MVP.