30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
4. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
We mentioned that T.J. Watt barely came in second place for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season. If he repeats what he did last year and nobody else has an insane year, most voters will want to give him a solid and get him the DPOY award. How about doing him one better? Let’s get him what we know he is and award him the MVP.
When it comes to position value, pass rusher is often named as the second-most important on the field. It goes QB, then pass rusher, with wide receiver, offensive tackle, and cornerback making an argument. So, if we’re looking at the best pass rushers, there are two that stand tall above everyone else: Garrett and Watt.
We’ve mentioned the history and how no defensive player has won MVP since Lawrence Taylor in 1986. We’re talking about a four-time All-Pro here who is still just 29 years old and already has four top-three finishes in DPOY voting (one win). He’s proven himself as a dominant defensive player. Now, it’s time to recognize him as the dominant player he is, regardless of position.
The Steelers have had one of the biggest roster reshuffles in the league, especially at the quarterback position. Out are Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky. In comes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With so much focus on that quarterback battle, most are seeing the risk in what the Steelers are doing. However, it’s the defense that allows them to take such a risk. Watt deserves the credit for what the Steelers can do with this roster.