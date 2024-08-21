30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
8. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
This is more of a traditional non-quarterback MVP winner. The last eight non-QB MVP winners were all running backs. Jonathan Taylor is slightly falling under the radar after an injury-plagued effort in 2023. He finished the year with 741 yards and seven touchdowns with 4.4 yards per carry. Now, Taylor is about a year removed from his injury issues, and he should be ready to get back into the thick of this offense.
The hype around the Colts is almost exclusively because of Anthony Richardson. The young gunslinger has been amazing in his small pocket of play. Unfortunately, Taylor and Richardson have never played together. Taylor started the season on the PUP list, and by the time he returned, Richardson was out for the season.
Taylor is still just 25 years old, so he is just going into his prime. He has already been an amazing player, and the best should be yet to come.
The one thing that would hurt Taylor is if the Colts are great, which they would have to be for him to even be in the conversation, we expect the credit to fall on Richardson. The Colts can’t just be a random Wild Card team, but they have to win the AFC South by a bullet. However, if Richardson misses a few games and the Colts still win at least 12 games, Taylor is going to be in the conversation. If he gets something like 1,500 yards and 15 total touchdowns, expect him to be considered.