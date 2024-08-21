30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
9. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
The New York Jets are an interesting bunch. Their quarterback is four-time MVP winner Aaron Rodgers, but many believe he won’t be the main reason they are Super Bowl contenders. This team is stacked at all positions. They have a top running back (Breece Hall), a wide receiver (Garrett Wilson), a legendary left tackle (Tyron Smith), and if they can come to a contract agreement, a really good pass rusher (Haason Reddick). However, the best of the bunch is likely cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Many believe Gardner is the best cornerback in the league. He’s built like the traditional shutdown corner who can take over an entire side. Throw near him at your own risk. That type of dominance on a team full of talent can get you in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, which could gain you even more (i.e. MVP consideration).
Gardner would have to have a fantastic statistical season, which is hard for elite cornerbacks. Most of the time, opposing quarterbacks just avoid them. However, there are a few reasons why Gardner could rack up interceptions this season. In the division, Drake Maye will be taking chances that will likely hurt his team, Josh Allen will have some moments of desperation that could go the other way, and Tua Tagovailoa could be a little more experimental with the ball now that he got paid.
This is a good place to be for Sauce Gardner. The Jets have some expectations, but not a ton. They can fly under the radar until they become the clear winners of the AFC East. Would anyone be floored if they were the number-one seed? That would likely lead to another Rodgers MVP, but if he doesn’t play every game and the Jets are still in contention for that top seed, look at Gardner to get some love.