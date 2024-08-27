30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
10. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields is what happens when science finds the human embodiment of “boom or bust.” For his entire career, Fields has shown an ability to make psychotic plays. He can break away from four or five tackles on a single play and throw the ball 50 yards in the air. He can run the ball like he’s Saquon Barkley. Fields breaks tackles unlike any quarterback ever. Even Michael Vick is impressed with his ability.
Yet, nobody makes mistakes like Fields. Truly, nobody in the league makes the types of mistakes Fields makes. This is the type of throw that Brett Favre used to make but with no real rhyme or reason to it. The mistakes are going to sink Fields’ career if he doesn’t fix them.
Now, he’s in Pittsburgh, the land where mistakes aren’t accepted. At least, that’s the perception. Is that the reality? This is the same team that’s given multiple chances to post-Bears Mitch Trubisky. Kenny Pickett was never good. Ben Roethlisberger was way past his expiration date, but they kept bringing him back year after year. What makes us think Fields won’t be allowed to figure it out? Heck, George Pickens embarrassed the Steelers last season with his blocking habits, but they traded Diontae Johnson, instead.
Still, this is Fields’s chance to make it. This is probably his last chance to make it. Unless he sticks around like Geno Smith and waits for the right situation, Fields will either beat out Russell Wilson and become the starter in Steel City, or he will have to work his way up from backup for the rest of his career.