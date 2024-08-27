30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
16. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Another surprise name, but can we talk about Christian Watson for a second? The team is listing him as their number-one wide receiver. Why? It seems like it’s based on his averages alone, which is fine, but the consistency isn’t there. Is he possibly facing bust status? Yes, that’s why he’s on the list.
Watson has been injured in both of his seasons, and it seems to happen at the worst possible times. He also hasn’t stepped up when it matters. In the playoffs last season (two games), he had 20 yards. Total. He has two catches in two games for an average of 10 yards. Again, what makes this the team’s number-one wide receiver?
This seems like one of those things that has fallen under the radar. Watson has coasted on big plays and fun highlights on NFL RedZone. People see him make NFL-level plays at least once a month. So, they are forgiving of his disappearing act and his failure to stay consistent on the field.
Heck, Watson couldn’t even get one 100-yard receiving game last season. He got past 90 yards twice, but for the most part, his numbers were disappointing. This is while Jordan Love is becoming one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Many believe that Watson will fall into receptions down the field, but if he can’t convert his opportunities quickly, or if he gets hurt again, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks will be ready to take his spot.