30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
25. Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints
It’s too early to tell when it comes to draft picks in New Orleans under Dennis Allen, but the early results aren’t great. Chris Olave has been better than expected, but he’s been about as good as one expects from an 11th-overall pick. Bryan Bresee was decent in his rookie season, but he’s way too early to tell. Meanwhile, Trevor Penning is in a scary place in his career after just two seasons.
The Saints have lost a lot of faith in Penning already. He suffered two foot injuries in his rookie year, but he seemed to move past them in his sophomore year. He earned the starting left tackle position out of training camp, setting himself up for a long time in the most crucial position on the line. It didn’t last.
The Saints benched Penning in Week 7. They moved Andrus Peat to left tackle, the first time he’s played the position since 2017. Penning remained benched for the rest of the year. Now, it looks like the Saints would rather move rookie Taliese Fuaga to left tackle (he played right tackle in college) than play Penning there again this season.
Penning looked like he was going to be out of the starting lineup, and possibly off the team, before an injury to Ryan Ramczyk ended his season. Penning is now in line to start at right tackle, but the Saints will have a fuse-short rope on his play. He needs to be good if he is going to stay in the lineup, especially in pass-blocking situations.