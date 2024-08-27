30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
26. Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants
This really is a make-or-break year for the New York Giants. Wan’Dale Robinson is the third offensive player on this list, and it seems that everyone who doesn’t have a lifetime contract at MetLife Stadium is on the hot seat. Unlike Daniel Jones and Evan Neal, Wan’Dale Robinson watched the Giants find the guy in the draft after he hasn’t stepped up. Now, he’s seen his spot on the depth chart fall further.
Robinson is in his third year after the Giants took him 43rd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. When they took him, George Pickens was still on the board. Many teams can use 20/20 vision in hindsight at that draft, but the Giants mistake forced them to use their top-10 pick to get that number-one receiver finally.
Robinson is also seeing his spot as the second wide receiver fall through his fingertips, as Jalin Hyatt has been fighting for the same spot. Whoever wins that spot could see a major increase in production, while the other could fall to fourth wide receiver. Most expect Darius Slayton to be the third receiver no matter what.
Robinson was incredibly efficient last season, but that was about it. He averaged 8.8 yards per reception, which is pretty bad. It’s probably a product of the quarterbacks under center, but Robinson has to prove he has some kind of explosivity. Yes, Nabers is going to add that element, but it needs to at least be a threat for all receivers.