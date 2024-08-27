30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
27. Devin White, Philadelphia Eagles
Devin White at one time looked like the next great linebacker. The former fifth-overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a huge part of their Super Bowl run. In his second season, he had 140 total tackles and nine sacks. Both are still career highs. He was an insane playmaker in the postseason, recovering two fumbles and intercepting two passes in three games. On top of that, White averaged more than 12 tackles per game in the Bucs run to a championship, including a dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
White went from intercepting Patrick Mahomes in the biggest game of the year to finishing with one tackle in the final game of the Bucs season. He was a free agent this offseason, and he chose to sign with the Eagles. Most people would assume White would have signed a superstar contract that broke the bank. Instead, he signed a one-year, $4 million (up to $7.5 million).
This is a head-scratching drop in production, and there’s no real rhyme or reason for it. He hasn’t suffered injuries. This just seems like a case of a guy believing his own hype and letting it impact him on the field. We don’t know how that works since most players thrive off confidence, but there isn’t much else that could explain this.
There’s a lot of talent on this Eagles defense, and right now, White is holding a starting inside linebacker spot. Most expect him to remain this lesser than that will mill around for the rest of his career. However, the situation has to be humbling, and that could be exactly what White needs to become a superstar again.