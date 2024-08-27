30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
28. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
A year after winning that 2020 season Super Bowl, the Bucs used the last pick in the first round to take Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. The pass rusher had a lot of upside, and it seemed like a fairly smart pick by Jason Licht. He was slightly undersized, but he had intangibles that should help him grow into a productive NFL player.
Well, that never happened. Tryon-Shoyinka had to wait behind Shaq Barrett to start his career, and even played behind Jason Pierre-Paul for a spell. It seemed like he just had to bide his time until he could excel under Todd Bowles. Unfortunately, he never built a reputation as a pass rusher, and his career-high in sacks is just five. Two younger players, Yaya Diaby and rookie Chris Braswell, seem like they could be ahead of him for snaps.
Tryon-Shoyinka might have Braswell beat for now, but the Bucs used a second-round pick on the Alabama pass rusher. That puts major pressure on the former Washington Husky.
Tryon-Shoyinka has to be at least good this season. The Bucs already declined his fifth-year option, making him a free agent at the end of this season. Another team would likely give him a shot no matter one, but he could earn real dollars if he can get closer to double-digit sacks this season.