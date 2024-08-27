30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
4. K'Lavon Chaisson, Carolina Panthers
K'Lavon Chaisson is one of those players that seems like there’s no chance he was ever a first-round pick when looking at his stat sheet. He’s had more than 20 tackles one in his four-year career. He’s a linebacker. The best linebackers get well over 100, and some get close to 140. Chiasson’s banner year is when he had 31.
The Jaguars were not sorry to say goodbye to the former 20th-overall pick, declining his fifth-year option with ease. He was able to sign with who he wanted. Well, actually, he signed with who wanted him, and that was the Carolina Panthers. However, the Panthers went shopping for linebackers this offseason, also adding Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and Josey Jewell this offseason. As of this writing, they are all ahead of Chaisson on the depth chart.
It is the Panthers. Injuries will happen. Chaisson will get an opportunity at some point as long as he makes the roster.
If Chaisson can’t make the Panthers roster, even with all of their signings this offseason, he has to seriously consider his line of work. He’s always been given opportunities because of his massive size and speed combination. That’s the sole reason he was the 20th overall pick. This is a player who received a scholarship to LSU, one of the premier football schools in the world before he ever played a snap of varsity ball. His best season in college was just 6.5 sacks before he missed most of his last season with injuries. Let’s see if the talent finally lives up to the placement.