30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
9. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
Another player facing a much smaller opportunity than he once had, former first-round pick Treylon Burks is currently listed fourth on the depth chart. The Titans signed both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, and they still have DeAndre Hopkins, who they signed last season. So, with three good-to-great veterans on the roster, Burks really has no chance to move up.
In fact, Burks has to fight to keep the spot he already has. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has had a fantastic preseason. He could steal that fourth position from Burks. It doesn’t help that Burks was injured in practice. It appears he’s alright, but it won’t help as he fights to keep his standing on the depth chart.
Last season, despite playing the same 11 games as he did his rookie season, Burks saw his numbers cut in half. He had just 16 receptions and 221 yards. He has one touchdown in two seasons. Those numbers are just plain unacceptable from any player, let alone a first-round pick. He is getting opportunities. He’s just not doing anything with them.
Burks doesn’t appear to be at risk of losing his roster spot entirely, but stranger things have happened. Still, we expect Burks to get one more year in Tennessee to prove he’s worth something.