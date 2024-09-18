30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
21. David Garrard - Jacksonville Jaguars
2009 Season
It feels like many remember David Garrard as a better quarterback than he was. We’re not trying to get too far into historical significance here, but Garrard was the ultimate no-risk QB in a world where teams were going deep at will. His most famous season was 2007 when he threw just three interceptions for the entire season, amounting to an interception on less than one percent of his throws.
However, he didn’t make the Pro Bowl for that performance. It was actually in 2009, his second to last season in the league, that he made the Pro Bowl. Garrard threw for just under 3,600 yards and 15 touchdowns that season. That’s not very good.
Was there a shortage of quarterbacks in 2009? *checks notes* Garrard was a replacement for Peyton Manning, who was playing in the Super Bowl that year. Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Philip Rivers reportedly didn’t want to play in the All-Star Game. So, that’s how we have Garrard heading to Miami, where the game was played that year.
Garrard would last one more season in the league, going 8-6 with the Jaguars and seeing his interceptions increased to 15. The Jaguars drafted Blaine Gabbert in the first round that offseason. While saying all year that Garrard was their starter, he was cut before the season even started. He decided to get surgery on his back to prepare himself for the 2013 season, where he signed with the Dolphins and was expected to be their starter. Instead, he suffered a knee injury, was cut again, and missed the season. He tried again the next year, this time with the Jets, but knee issues pretty much forced him into retirement (although he did backup for a few games).