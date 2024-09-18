30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
20. Jameis Winston - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2015 Season
Jameis Winston is a roller coaster in human quarterback form. The former first-overall pick looked great to start. And that’s how we got here. Winston was a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season, but after that, there was no consistency. In fact, some would say he was consistently inconsistent.
First, let’s talk about his Pro Bowl season. Winston had more than 4,000 yards passing with 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. It’s still way too many interceptions, but at least he was a rookie so there was an excuse. He added 213 yards on the ground and six rushing touchdowns. It was legitimately a great season for a player on a team that was just the worst in the league.
The next season, he was asked to throw more, but his numbers only slightly got better. The years were about the same, and he had more touchdowns, but he also had more interceptions. He also had basically no rushing numbers, with just one touchdown on the ground. He never hit the numbers rushing he had in his rookie season.
Everything hit a fever pitch in 2019. In his contract year, he threw for a ridiculous 5,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. It should have been a banner year. Yet, there was a stat that ruined it all. Winston had 30 interceptions that season. He’s the only player in the 21st century to throw for more than 30 interceptions in a season. It was so bad that no team gave him a starting job. He had to accept a backup gig behind Drew Brees, knowing he would never start barring an injury. Winston was pretty much done as a starter and remains a backup to this day.