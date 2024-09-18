30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
19. Chris Miller - Atlanta Falcons
1991 Season
Chris Miller was selected in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons. He was brought to a pretty terrible franchise, and things would not get better in the ATL during his tenure. For years, he was the good stats, no wins guy. He finally got the wins he deserved in 1991, bringing his team to 9-5 while throwing for 3,100 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Even that season, something was a little off with Miller. That was the only time Miller ever played in the playoffs, and he three five interceptions in two games. That had to have Atlanta brass wondering if Miller was truly the right guy to lead this franchise.
The next season, Miller only played eight games. He got hurt again in 1993, and that would be the last year he was leading the Falcons. He moved on to the Rams, and he did get to start a few seasons there, but he suffered five concussions in 14 months and retired at the age of 30. He did have one of the most improbable comebacks ever, playing for the Broncos for three games despite being out of football for three years.
Miller is a huge “what if” when it comes to NFL talent. What if the Falcons put a good team around him? What if he didn’t suffer from concussions when he finally landed with a good team in St. Louis? e