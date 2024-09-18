30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
18. Gus Frerotte - Washington
1996 Season
Gus Frerotte had truly one of the strangest careers in the NFL, at least in his era. He lasted 15 seasons in the NFL without ever feeling like a franchise quarterback. He was the quintessential backup quarterback who could jump in at a moment’s notice and play decent enough to keep a team afloat. He wasn’t a superstar, but the grit he played with made him a fan favorite.
However, early in his career, it seemed like he could be an unlikely starter option. While with Washington, Frerotte got three years to prove he could be the guy. In one of those years, he was. In 1996, he threw for 3,400 yards. His touchdowns weren’t impressive (he had just 12), but that wasn’t what Washington was asking him to do. He was driving the ball to the middle of the field, and Terry Allen punched it into the endzone (he had 21 touchdowns rushing that season).
Washington went 9-7 and things looked like they were going up for them. Then, it was brought back down the next season. Frerotte was still slightly above average, and he even increased his touchdown numbers (17), but he only won six games and missed three due to injury. After losing his starting job, Frerotte became a journeyman, starting games for Detroit, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Denver, St. Louis, and he was even a 15-game starter for the Miami Dolphins in 2005.
In his last season, a second stint with the Vikings, Frerotte started 11 games after Tavaris Jackson got injured. He wasn’t very good, but he did have a 99-yard touchdown pass.