30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
16. Jake Plummer - Denver Broncos
2005 Season
This may be the controversial take of the article, but Jake Plummer is an overrated quarterback when looking at his career in totality. Many remember him as this great player who was in the wrong situation, but the situation wasn’t great in part because of his contributions. He just beat Tom Brady in the playoffs at the peak of his powers (which admittedly is impressive).
Plummer didn’t make the Pro Bowl until the second last season of his career. He wasn’t that good with Arizona, playing six seasons there and winning 30 games (an average of five wins per season). He had 20 or more interceptions in four of those six seasons, and he had more touchdowns than interceptions just once.
After he was traded to Denver, he was fine. He had that one really good season where he won 13 games and took the Broncos deep into the playoffs. He was safe and did what the Broncos asked of him. His numbers might have looked worse offensively (he saw a 700-yard drop and had eight fewer touchdowns), but he went from a league-high 20 interceptions to just seven.
Then, Plummer started throwing the ball away again, and he was facing injuries in 2006. It was a rough year, as he had 13 interceptions against just 11 touchdowns. That offseason, the Broncos sent Plummer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were collecting QBs that offseason. They already had former starters Jeff Garcia, Tim Rattay, Bruce Gradkowski, and Luke McCown. Instead of committing to the competition, he retired.