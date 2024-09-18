30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
15. Kordell Stewart - Pittsburgh Steelers
2001 Season
Kordell Stewart had all the talent to be a star. He showed glimpses of it what felt like dozens of times (in reality it was probably just a fleeting situation). Every so often, we’d see Kordell Stewart showcase his skills with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers were in a place where they felt like they should be in the contention conversation, and Stewart brought them there in 2001. Unfortunately for him, he also threw them out of contention, but we’ll get there in a moment.
Stewart started his Steelers career as a gadget player, putting him at tight end, running back, and even wide receiver. He even punted the ball and is still the only rookie quarterback to take a snap in the Super Bowl (to do a QB sneak on 4th and 1 at Super Bowl XXX).
He started at QB in 1997. He was really good, throwing for 20 touchdowns and rushing for 10. It was a wild season, and that’s not even his Pro Bowl season. He did have four turnovers in the AFC Championship which led to a bad taste in the fanbase’s mouths. In 2001, his Pro Bowl season, it felt very similar. Stewart led the Steelers to 13 wins while throwing for 14 touchdowns and rushing for five more. However, against a Tom Brady-less Patriots, he threw three interceptions and cost his team a chance at the Super Bowl.
The next season, Stewart was benched after three games for XFL MVP Tommy Maddox. He would bounce around for the next three seasons, and his most impactful moment after leaving the Steelers was when he won Special Teams Player of the Week in 2004 after he played emergency punter for the Ravens.