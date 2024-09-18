30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
13. Pat Haden - Los Angeles Rams
1977 Season
Pat Haden is way more known for everything he did at the University of Southern California. However, he was a Pro Bowl quarterback in the NFL in between his college stints (one as an athlete and another as an athletic director).
Haden didn’t come into the NFL with a lot of expectations. Coming out of USC, he decided to go to Oxford University in England. That hurt his prospects, as did the fact that he was 5’10. He was eventually drafted in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams. He fought for a roster spot in 1976 and made it as the third quarterback behind James Harris and Ron Jaworski.
The story of Haden is pretty crazy as he went from playing behind (and eventually replacing due to injury) one legendary quarterback in Jaworski to another when the Rams traded for Joe Namath in 1977. It was pretty clear that Namath was broken down, and Haden picked up the slack again. He was able to drive the Rams back to the playoffs, and he was rewarded with a Pro Bowl nod.
Haden would have one more really good season, driving the Rams all the way to the Super Bowl (where he got destroyed). He would share starter duties over the next few years with Vince Ferragamo, who also took the Rams to the Super Bowl when Haden broke his finger. Ultimately, injuries became too much to bear, and Haden left football to broadcast football. He could still play, so this was truly an unheard-of move, but he became more known as a broadcaster than a player.