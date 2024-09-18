30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
12. Steve Bono - Kansas City Chiefs
1995 Season
Steve Bono is a hard quarterback to quantify because he knew his role and shut his mouth. We actually don’t know if he was quiet, but we do know he acted as the primary backup in 12 of his 14 seasons in the NFL. He had this spurt in the middle of his career where he got to be the starter for two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he made the Pro Bowl in one of those seasons. Those averages aren’t bad!
It actually came in Bono’s first-ever season as a full-time starter. He was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he ironically would once again play backup to Joe Montana. When Montana retired, Bono took over.
He took the Chiefs to 13 wins in the season after Montana’s retirement, throwing for 3,100 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was also great on the ground, and he broke the record for the longest run by a quarterback (76 yards, which has since been broken). His dynamic playmaking ability is what led to his Pro Bowl selection.
Bono threw three interceptions in the first round of the playoffs, and the Chiefs were upset by the Indianapolis Colts. They only scored seven points, as their defense held the opponents to just 10. After that, Bono had a shorter leash, and he only had one more year in KC. From there, he was a journeyman who would remain the consummate backup.