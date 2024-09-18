30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
29. Carson Wentz - Philadelphia Eagles
2017 Season
This might be the strangest fall from grace we’ve ever seen in NFL history. That might be hyperbolic, but this is an insane drop in production that’s mostly due to his own volition and has nothing really to do with injuries (although he was at one point dealing with a back injury). The Philadelphia Eagles spent a pretty penny to move up to second in the NFL Draft to select Carson Wentz in 2016.
It looked like a genius move for a franchise looking for their long-term replacement at the position. Wentz looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2017. His year-two bump was amazing, and it looked like Wentz immediately put himself in the same conversation as the very best players at the position. Not only did he make the Pro Bowl this season, but he was third in MVP voting.
Even better than that, he won the Super Bowl that season. Well … he didn’t win the Super Bowl. Nick Foles did. And that’s where this seems to go off the rails. Foles had one of the greatest Super Bowl performances ever, going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and winning despite his opponent being near-perfect on offense. Then, the Eagles attempted to bench Foles, who again, just won Super Bowl MVP for a franchise that had never won the Super Bowl before, and replace him with Wentz.
Wentz only played 11 games the next season. He was decent in 2019, but then his career really went off the rails. He led the league in interceptions in 2020. Philly quit on him as Jalen Hurts loomed. He went to Indianapolis and was bad. He went to Washington and was worse. Now, he’s the backup to Patrick Mahomes trying to win another Super Bowl ring by holding a clipboard.