30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
11. Bob Berry - Atlanta Falcons
1969 Season
It’s not often where an NFL quarterback and NHL player share a name and the NHL player is the more popular one, but here we are. Bob Berry of hockey fame played more than 500 games before becoming the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings. Bob Berry of NFL fame made the Pro Bowl in 1969.
Berry’s Pro Bowl selection almost looks like a mistake looking back. It’s hard to tell what was going through the heads of voters back then since this happened before the Beatles broke up. However, let’s look at the facts we know. We know Bob Berry played just seven games in 1969, and he only won four of them. He did throw for 1,000 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just two interceptions, so the numbers were decent.
Berry was a capable quarterback, which is rare over the entire history of the Falcons. This might have been enough for Pro Bowl voters.
Berry would go on to be mostly the starter in Atlanta for three more years, but he was never one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He was eventually traded back to the Minnesota Vikings where he played backup to Fran Tarkenton. He was reportedly upset about the Vikings drafting Tommy Kramer in 1977, eventually leading to his retirement.