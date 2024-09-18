30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
10. Derek Anderson - Cleveland Browns
2007 Season
Derek Anderson had an interesting start to his NFL career. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He didn’t even make it an entire month with the Ravens before he was cut in September 2005. The Cleveland Browns claimed him immediately, and he acted as the third QB behind veterans Trent Dilfer and Charlie Frye the rest of the season.
The Browns drafted vaulted Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn in the 2007 offseason, but Frye was able to beat out him and Anderson in the preseason. However, head coach Romeo Crennel said Anderson looked very good in training camp. That led to a very quick hook for Frye, who was pulled in the first game of the season and traded two days later.
Anderson took over and was great. In his very first start of the 2007 season, Anderson threw for five touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. They scored 51 points that game, the most a Browns team has scored in the Super Bowl era. Anderson would put up pretty impressive numbers, with close to 3,800 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season. Anderson looked like the legit answer for the Browns, even with Quinn in the building. And this is where things get complicated.
Most thought Anderson would sign a big contract outside Cleveland in free agency, but he returned on a three-year pact. Then, he suffered a concussion in preseason that impacted his 2008 season. He would spend one more season with Cleveland in which he brought negative value to the roster. He would become a journeyman for the rest of his career, earning spot starts but never seeing the likes of 2007 again.