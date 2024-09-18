30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
9. Steve Beuerlein - Carolina Panthers
1999 Season
Steve Beuerlein probably had the weirdest career a quarterback has ever had. No seriously, this is such a bizarre career that spanned six franchises, 14 years, and a ton of unrealized expectations. He started his season with the Raiders, sharing time with fellow listmate Jay Schroeder. He went into a contract dispute in his fourth season, and Al Davis demanded he be held inactive every game of the 1990 season.
From there, he was traded to the Cowboys. He mostly played as the backup to Troy Aikman, although there was a brief moment where Jimmy Johnson played him in a playoff game over a healthy Aikman. However, his biggest note there is winning a Super Bowl as a backup. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as a premium free agent, but he didn’t make much noise there. He fought often with Buddy Ryan, and he went to Jacksonville with the number-one pick in the expansion draft. He also fought there with Tom Coughlin and finally signed with the Panthers that offseason.
Now eight years and five franchises into his career, Beuerlein was ready to make something of his opportunity. No fights with coaches or contract disputes could get in his way this time. It also helped he was the backup, as Kerry Collins was the starter. However, he finally got another opportunity in 1999. He threw for 4,400 yards and 36 touchdowns. It was one of the great quarterback seasons of the 90s. We weren’t used to seeing those types of numbers.
He played one more season as starter, but the numbers weren’t nearly as good as his 1999 Pro Bowl year. Beuerlein would eventually go to the Broncos to back up Brian Griese (who admittedly almost made this list).