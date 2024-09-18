30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
8. Bill Kenney - Kansas City Chiefs
1983 Season
Bill Kenney is one of the few players even considered for this list who has played for one franchise. Every other quarterback at least tried to make it work elsewhere, or a team was sick of said quarterback’s unrealized potential and sent them packing. Technically, Kenney did play elsewhere, but not in any games. He was drafted by the Dolphins but cut before Week 1. He had some time with Washington, both before and after his Chiefs run, and he actually made the roster in 1989. So, while he did technically wear the Washington uniform, he failed to take a snap.
The Kansas City Chiefs spent most of the 1980s trying to make Bill Kenney work. He signed there in 1980 to be backup to Steve Fuller. He ended up playing games that season, and he took over as starter in 1981.
He often fell to injury and hardly ever threw for more touchdowns than interceptions. In his first start, he had nine touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Then, after the Chiefs used a top pick to take Todd Blackledge, Kenney had a breakout season. He had 4,300 yards and 24 touchdowns (although, he did have 18 interceptions on a league-leading 603 attempts).
After his Pro Bowl season, Kenney was mediocre at best. He would eventually lose his starting job, and he played as a spot starter for years before leaving Kansas City for Washington. After his football career, he returned to KC for a career in politics.