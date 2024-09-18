30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
7. Robert Griffin III - Washington
2012 Season
Not going to lie, this one hurts. Robert Griffin III was supposed to turn into Lamar Jackson. He was going to be the most electric player in the league. His games would be on primetime for 15 years. This would be a future Hall of Famer and one of the greats of the game. It was all set for him to be great. He even beat the second coming of John Elway for the Rookie of the Year for the 2012 season.
Then, the playoffs happened. Griffin suffered a torn ACL against the Seahawks in Washington’s first playoff game, and he rushed back to try to play Week 1 of the next season. He made it back, but he looked like a different player. There were spurts of that explosiveness, but it was inconsistent. It never really came to fruition.
The next season, Griffin struggled to keep his starting job. Without the insane athletic ability, he was just a mediocre quarterback. Washington had that already in backup Kirk Cousins. Head coach Mike Shanahan didn’t use Griffin correctly, and his career struggled. He was literally never the same.
We talk today about torn ACLs like they are a routine injury that just needs recovery time. But it took a superstar future legend and made him a third-stringer in just three years after he was mismanaged. It also altered the future of the Washington franchise. Who knows what happens if Griffin is a star? Do they change their name to the Commanders? (we hope so.) Does Dan Snyder sell the franchise? (Ditto.) This injury clearly changed the fortunes and future of this franchise.