30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
6. Elvis Grbac - Kansas City Chiefs
2000 Season
Many bring up Trent Dilfer’s name when considering “bad” quarterbacks who won the Super Bowl, as he rode the amazing 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense to win the championship. However, we don’t hear anyone ask why the Ravens failed to win another Super Bowl with that groups of greats.
The answer is Elvis Grbac. The Ravens knew what they had in Dilfer and tried to upgrade. They gave Grbac a five year deal worth $30 million total. That’s a big deal for back then. The reason Grbac was given that contract is because he was coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 31-year-old just never meshed with the Ravens, putting up just 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. It was a rough go for a player who had all these expectations. The Ravens defense could not save them this time, as Grbac was a complete disaster against their biggest rival the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw three interceptions and the defending Super Bowl champs were out in the Divisional Round.
The Ravens asked Grbac to renegotiate his now four-year deal, but he refused, and he was released. He wasn’t given a starter’s opportunity after that, and Grbac decided to retire instead of backing anyone up.