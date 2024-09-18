30 worst quarterbacks who actually made the Pro Bowl, and what went wrong after
By Nick Villano
5. Vince Young - Tennessee Titans
2006 and 2009 Seasons
Vince Young looked like he was going to be part of the most talented draft class in history. After the Houston Texans surprised everyone by taking Mario Williams over Reggie Bush, Young fell to the Titans at three. He’s the author of probably the greatest NCAA Championship performance ever. Now, he’s ready to dominate the NFL.
There were times he absolutely did that. That’s how he made two Pro Bowls. But, there’s a reason a two-time Pro Bowler is this high on the list. Everyone wanted Young to succeed and he seemed to get positive media attention more often than not. Well, except when he went to the Eagles and called it the “Dream Team.”
Young won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and made the Pro Bowl in his first season. His passing numbers were mediocre, but he rushed for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. It looked like he was a better version of Michael Vick because he had the ability but with a much bigger body that could handle the NFL.
He made another Pro Bowl in 2009 after two very mediocre seasons (including one where he was benched). One season after that second Pro Bowl, he played his last year with Tennessee. He thought a team would give him another starting chance, but he decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and backup Vick. That lasted one year, and he tried to make the Bills, Packers, and Browns before he was cut three seasons in a row before the season started. He finished his career in Canada.